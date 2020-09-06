MAZE, Charles Elwood Age 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away September 4, peacefully at Woodlands of Middletown surrounded by family. He was born April 6, 1932 in Bath County, Kentucky. Charles attended Cumberland College on a basketball scholarship and moved to Ohio in1951. He was employed as a Purchasing/Materials Manager at Aeronca for over 40 years. In addition, he was a local Realtor and had his own Tax business until retiring when he was 80 years of age. Charles was a member of the Stratford Heights Church of God, where he served as a Trustee and a former Sunday School teacher for many years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and Kentucky basketball. Preceding him in death were his parents, Gilbert and Betty (Moore) Maze. He is survived by his wife, Deloris June (Donahue), (they would have been married 70 years in January); three children, Gary (Ann) Maze, Carol (Gary) Spicer and Greg (Diane) Maze; five grandchildren Kathy (Keith) Foley, Michael (Brandy) Spicer, Kayleigh Spicer, Kendall Maze and Carlie Maze; two great grandchildren Keira and Johnathan Foley and many cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be on September 9, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio. The family would like to share a loving "thank you" and appreciation to Woodlands of Middletown and Hospice Care of Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., STE B, Middletown, Ohio 45044.

