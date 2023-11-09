Mays, Rosemary



Rosemary Mays, age 80 passed away peacefully on November 7, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Cincinnati Ohio on April 16, 1943 to Burl & Rushie (Crouch) Mays. She was a dedicated employee Meijer and Kroger for over 20 years until she retired. She is survived by her two children Kimberly (Jimmy) Owens and Timothy (Christine) Mays; Grandchildren: Heidi (Cameron) Russell, Brandon (Karina) Mays, Brian (Amber) Mays, Brandon (Nicole) Mays, Courtney Mays; great grandchildren Olivia and CJ, Kailyn and Bentley, Jordan, Brody, Brynlee and Laiklyn; sister Ruthie Saylor and twins Jerry Ray and Terry Faye. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and her siblings Robert Mays, Donald Mays, Patricia Baker, Mabel Royality and Violet Hensley. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, she was known for her love of Diet Pepsi, coleslaw and leaving her loved one voicemails with ok byeeee. Ma- we love you. Per her wishes she will be cremated, and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a late date. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com