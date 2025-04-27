Mays, Maynard



Maynard Mays of Centerville, OH, age 92, passed away on April 14, 2025. Maynard was born on October 31, 1932, in New Zion Ridge, KY to the late Charlie and Nora Mays. He was married 64 years to his loving and devoted late wife, Barbara Sanders Mays. He will be forever missed and adored by his family; daughter Cheryl Mays Crager (Mark) of Napa, CA plus grandchildren Brandon Crager of Walnut Creek, CA and Chloe Mays Tharp (Will) of Oakland, CA. Maynard was blessed to have his sisters and brothers-in-law Nola Gibson, Betty Phillips, John Sanders (Pam), Joyce Hunt (Gerald) as well as 14 surviving nieces and nephews plus their families. Maynard was preceded in death by his beloved sister Nola Mays Wonderleigh and sisters and brothers-in-law Evelyn Clark (Hugh), Bruce Sanders (Hilda), Charles Gibson, George Phillips, 3 nieces and nephews plus father and mother-in-law Thomas Wrightly and Lola Sanders. Maynard was a United States Army veteran and retiree from the Inland Division of General Motors, Dayton, Ohio. He enjoyed his retirement with family, following the stock market and horse racing plus maintaining a beautiful lawn. He was also an avid fan of UK (KY) Wildcats basketball. He is remembered for his quick wit, humble nature, devotion to his immediate and extended family plus his concern and attention to those in need. Maynard's family expresses their gratitude to the medical professionals and staff at Bethany Village, Gardenview Unit, Centerville, Ohio. Maynard and his wife, Barbara, were grateful recipients of their commitment, compassion, care and love. Funeral services will be held on May 1, 2025, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. The family will greet friends starting at 10:00 am before the service at 11:00 am. Graveside to follow at Mount Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek, Ohio. Memorial donations suggested in lieu of flowers to Graceworks Lutheran Services, https://graceworks.org/support/ scroll to "Donate", then "Designation" select "Bethany Village Resident Gratuity Fund" with Maynard Mays noted in the comments section or checks may be mailed and designated to this fund. Sympathy messages may be left for the family online at Newcomerdayton.com.



