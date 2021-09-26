MAYS, David W.



David W. Mays, age 73 of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital Fairfield on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 30, 1948, the son of Ellis and Eva (Smith) Mays. David was a veteran of Vietnam form 1965 to 1968 with the United States Navy. On October 6, 1984, he married Darlene Vollet.



David is survived by beloved and devoted wife, Darlene Mays; three children, Christopher Mays, Shannon Felski, and Shawn Mays; three siblings, Brenda Senters, Carolyn Silye, and Elbert Mays; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Abrams.



Graveside service will be held at Hickory Flat Cemetery, Morganthaler and Wehr Roads, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

