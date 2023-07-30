Mays, Barbara

MAYS (Stafford), Barbara Carol



82, of Miamisburg, died peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Doerfert and brother, Ron Stafford.



She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Mays, Sr.; brother, Edward (Deb) Stafford of Orlando, FL; sons, James E. Collins, William Scott (Kim) Collins, Jonathan M. Collins, Richard L. Mays, Jr., and Robert M. (Heather) Mays; daughters, Arlene Renee (Ken) Tuck and Elaine Wellem; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



She was a graduate of Miamisburg High School. Barbara will be remembered for her kindness and loving nature and she did not know a stranger.



Family and friends are encouraged to stop by and reminisce at a Celebration of Life visitation that will be held from 1  4 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Renee Tuck, 128 Cole Ave, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



