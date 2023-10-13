Mayrer, Anthony G. "Tony"



Anthony "Tony" George Mayrer, age 47, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on October 9, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 19, 1976 to George Mayrer and Pamela Keaton. Tony is preceded in death by mother, Pamela; sister, Alissa; and grandparents. He is survived by his father and step mother, George and Phyllis; daughter, Sydney; son, Derek (Erica) Gad; granddaughter, Emberfaye; mother of his children, Heather Mayrer; sister, Erica (James) Pennington; brother, Alan (Jill) Mayrer; half brother, David (Lauren) Jamison; step brother, Josh (Sean) Pruitt; step sisters: Michelle (Fred) Pruitt, Rachel (Jamie) Goldsberry, Traci (Sean) Grodner, and Jonnie (Patrick) Garrity; step-father, John Keaton; life long friend, Kevin Watson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, cousins, extended family, and friends. Tony enjoyed hunting and taking care of his yard. He spent a lot of time turtle trapping and, even though he was terrible at it, he also enjoyed golfing. Tony's most favorite hobby was fishing, he was Brush Creek Bass Master 5 times!! Family was Tony's top priority and he would always go out of his way to help others. He was a man of many talents, the strongest man we ever knew, and was very caring and selfless. Tony wanted to make sure everyone knew how much he loved them, especially his granddaughter, Ember. He was the best father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, he will be dearly missed. Per Tony's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Epilepsy Foundation of Ohio or The Parkinson's Foundation. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 3:00pm, both at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately after the Celebration of Life at FOP Hall, 4275 Powell Road, Huber Heights.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com