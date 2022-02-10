MAYNARD, JANE

MAYNARD (Moore), Jane "Janie"



72, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was a caring wife, stepmother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. She was born July 26, 1948, a daughter of the late Samuel C. and Blanche (Thomas) Moore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Maynard; five brothers, Ralph, Richard, Samuel, George, and Robert; and five sisters Mae, Frances, Shirley, Mary and Hazel. Surviving are her many nieces and nephews, including Tim and Crystal Moore and great niece Janie Moore; her stepchildren, Caryn (Brian) Scheer, Catherine (David) Craycraft, Todd (Candy) Maynard; her grandchildren, Kathryn, Amanda, Adam, Travis, Cory, Bryce Michael, Jessica Maynard, Jordan, and Jessica Borders; and special friend, Jim Fenwick. Janie loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at North Hills Church of God,



2950 Moorefield Road, Springfield, OH at 2 p.m.



