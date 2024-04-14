May, William Casper "Bill"



William May (Bill) Age 93 of Dayton, OH, was called home Monday April 8th, 2024.



A simple man of faith, Bill always placed others before himself.



Volunteering for service, Bill and his twin Bob enlisted in the Army in 1949. Bill spent 1950 and 51 fighting for the freedom of others in Korea while part of the 7th cavalry, Garry Owen Regiment.



Upon returning from service Bill served the residents of Dayton as a member of the city water services division for over 30 years.



A long time member of the Medowdale Baptist Church his faith led his life, Bill enjoyed working with children during bible study.



Preceded in death by his parents and four siblings as well as a grand daughter Angie Smith. Bill is survived by his wife of 38 years, Naomi, daughter Gina Neal and husband Brad, grandson Jason Koon, three great grand children, niece Mary Kay Fisher as well as his step children, Mark Stonerock, Jeff Stonerock (wife Rebecca), Melissa Scarborough, Collette Horstman (Husband Eric) and five grandchildren.



A celebration of life memorial will take place on Saturday, April 27th, at the First Baptist Church of Union, 219 Shaw Rd, Union Oh, 45322



Family will receive guests at 1.00pm, followed by a memorial beginning at 1:30.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com