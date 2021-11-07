MAY, Ronald

MAY, Sr., Ronald Dean



Ronald Dean May, Sr., 65, of Springfield, passed away



October 30, 2021, in Hospice of Dayton. He was born August 4, 1956, in Petoskey, Michigan, the son of Robert Charles and Wava Maxine (Knapp) May, Sr. Mr. May was a member of AA. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his loving family. He had been employed at Germain Honda as an estimator. Survivors include his wife of 7 years; Candie (Moore) May, nine children; Linda, Ronnie Jr.,



Courtney, Heather, Michael, Shianne, Ashley, Nina and Jason, 19 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, siblings; Robert (Bev) Jr., Barb (Jerry), Richard (Jeanie), Terri (Jeff), Joyce (Leroy) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by twin brothers; Keith and Kelvin May. Services will be held at a time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are being



handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

