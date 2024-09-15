MAY (Rehmert), Naomi Jean



May, Naomi Jean (Rehmert), age 88, of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 6, 2024. Born Oct 27, 1935, Naomi was the third daughter born to Cletus and Mary Rehmert. She was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School, Class of 1954. She was married to Tom Stonerock from 1956-1976 and was a homemaker and mother to four children. Naomi was an avid bowler and joined with friends to form many teams over several decades. She loved fishing, and camping vacations with the family. Her love of family brought her together with her siblings and their families at every opportunity. Naomi married William "Bill" May on March 29, 1986, and spent 38 loving years together, until Bill's passing in April 2024. Bill and Naomi joined Meadowdale Baptist Church where they became quite active members of the congregation. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Margaret Quick (Earl), Arlene DuVall (Sam), Dorothy Mumma Gentle (Robert), brothers Ralph, Carl and Donald, as well as husband William, daughter-in-law, Marcie; and son-in-law, Kevin, Naomi is survived by brothers, Marvin and David, sisters, Virgie Edwards (Bill) and Nancy Reiwerts (Arnold), 4 children, Mark Stonerock (Marcia), Jeff Stonerock (Rebecca), Melissa Scarborough (Kevin), and Collette Horstman (Eric), 5 grandchildren, Samantha, Douglas, Silver, Hannah and Levi; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Naomi's family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, September 17, from 1:00-2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Union, 219 Shaw Rd, Union OH 45322. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dan Kincer officiating. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, 7217 National Rd, Brookville, OH 45309. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



