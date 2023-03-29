May, Ida Mae



89, of Huber Heights, passed away on March 25, 2023. She was born May 13, 1933 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Marvin A. and Emma Zimmerman. She married the best guy ever, Martin (Marty) R. May, on March 2, 1957. Marty preceded her in death in 2018. Ida was world-renowned for not holding back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. She had her PhD in everything - all you had to do was ask her. For those who are curious, can you guess what the M stands for in Ida M? Give yourself a prize if you guessed Mae. So, yes when she got contrary all you had to do was call her out by her full married name - Ida Mae May and then quickly duck! One of the best times of Ida's life was hosting their July 4th party. What started out as three small families getting together for a summer cookout turned into an annual party of over 100 people every July 4th. You could always count on cabbage rolls, "boats" and a variety of cookies every July 4th. Ida leaves behind a family that she was very proud of. There was no "in-law" or "step" with Ida. Family is family. Survivors include daughter and son, Kim and Robert Croft; grandson, Bob Croft; great-grandsons, Mason and Tyler Croft; and many loving nieces and nephews who made her smile and laugh. Ida is also survived by a special sister and brother, Nellie and Laymon Hoskins. There are also many cherished friends and neighbors who held a special place in Ida's life. All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and care for them. Celebration of Ida Mae May's Life will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton). Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:30am with a service starting at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ida's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To share a memory of Ida or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

