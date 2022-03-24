MAXWELL, Vola Dean



Vola Dean Maxwell of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 84 after a brief



illness. She was born in Jackson County, Kentucky, on March 26, 1937, to the late Gordon and Myrtle Hudson Dean. Vola retired from the Dayton Public School System in 2006 with over 30 years of service, working at both Patterson Co-op and the Dayton Career Academy in the Adult and Continuing Education program. Vola is survived by her loving husband of 22 years John Maxwell, daughters Brenda Dean and Linda Davis, granddaughter



Ashley Davis and sister Lola Gay, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Vola was preceded in death by her first husband Donald Jackson Dean, daughter Deborah Elaine Bernard and ten siblings: Omer Dean, Opal Abrams, Luther Dean, Jesse Dean, Arthur Dean, Earl Dean, Calvin Dean, Ruby Burrus, Betty Marie Tussey, and Faye Sparks. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Scleroderma Foundation. To view the service for Vola and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

