MAXWELL, Martha Suzanne "Sue"



Age 92, of Sarasota, FL, died April 9, 2021. Born June 2, 1928, Connersville, IN, to the late James R. and Mary Agnes (Elliott) Carter. She moved to Dayton in 1942, and was a 1950 graduate of Miami University, Oxford. Sue was an executive secretary for the Frigidaire Appliance Company for over 20 years. She moved to Sarasota in 2000. On Oct. 30, 1965, Sue married the late Gilbert G. Fay of Dayton, they were married for 15 years. She is survived by his daughter, Carol (Frank), their children Ken (Lori) and Elizabeth, and two step-grandchildren all of Cincinnati. On Feb. 7, 1981, she married the late John B. Maxwell of Dayton, and they were married for 18 years. She is survived by his children, Jack (Vola) and Johnnetta (Rick), both of Dayton, and by several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Sue is also survived by her niece, Vicki (Bill) Liggett of South Bend, IN, and their children, Billy and Ryan. Memorial contributions may be made to www.siestakeychapel.org.

