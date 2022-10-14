MAXWELL, Mafre Jane



11/2/1934 - 5/19/2021



Mafre Jane Maxwell, previously a resident of Centreville, MD; Satellite Beach, FL; and Dayton, OH, passed away on May 19, 2021, in Maryland. She was 86. She was born on November 2, 1934, in Berea, KY, the daughter of the late Carles and Lula McHone. Mafre started working in retail as a teenager at Bab's Fashions in Dayton, Ohio, and worked her way up to store manager at its parent company, Elder Beerman's. Professionally, she enjoyed traveling on merchandising trips to New York City, personnel management, and window and display design at Elder Beerman's. Mafre was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and The Garden Club of America. While living in Dayton, she supported the high school foreign-exchange program by hosting a Brazilian student (later an accomplished doctor) for one year. After retirement, she enjoyed travel to Europe, and ski trips to Vail and Aspen, Colorado. She was passionate about design, fashion, education, her many friendships, the holidays, cooking, baking, and time with her children and grandchildren at the beach. Mafre is survived by her son Michael Neuhardt and his partner, Donald Parkins of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter Tracy Davenport, wife of Mike Davenport of Centreville, MD; daughter Lori Ann Neuhardt, wife of Nick Kovijanic of Englewood, New Jersey; and grandchildren Brook and Ben Davenport. Mafre was predeceased by her husband Edward Maxwell in 2013. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.



