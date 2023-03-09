Mauro, John Nicholas



John Nicholas Mauro, of Dayton, died peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with his family at his side. He was 100 years old. He was preceded in death by Rita, his beloved wife of 72 years; his parents, Frank and Michaelina Mauro; and his sisters and their husbands - Rose (Harold) Barnes, Mary (Alfred) Hensley and Josephine Mauro. His three children survive: Kathleen Grobe (Timothy), Thomas Mauro and Patricia (William) Saunders. Grandsons, Nicholas Saunders and wife, Samantha and Keith Saunders and fiancée, Charlotte Locke also survive. A graduate of Emmanuel Elementary School and Roosevelt High School, he attended the University of Dayton, where he developed his life-long passion for Flyer basketball. At the time of his death, he had been a season ticket holder for 71 years. After family and friends, Notre Dame football was the first of John's loves. Each season he would attend as many games as possible, often trekking to South Bend and home again in the same day. John retired from Hobart Corp. but he didn't stop working. He served several downtown law firms as a runner, picking up and delivering documents throughout the area. For the past 20 years you could find John and Rita at 3rd Base Drive-Thru, which is owned by their son, Tom. While Rita put her green thumb to work outside, John did whatever else needed to be done. Both staff and customers knew their day would be better if John was a part of it. John knew no strangers and took on all challenges. The Dayton Daily News featured him in its pages twice. He first drew the paper's attention on July 25, 1988, after he spent several months gathering the signatures of all Notre Dame and Ohio State Heisman Trophy winners on a souvenir football. On October 8, 2022, the paper saluted him both as a centenarian and a 71-year season ticket holder for UD basketball. On that same day, the City of Riverside declared John Mauro Day in recognition of his long-time residence in the city. An Army veteran of World War II, John truly was one of The Greatest Generation. He served in Germany and Italy, where he sometimes translated for Italian prisoners of war. John never knew a stranger, and once he got to know you he was your friend for life. An active parishioner at St. Helen Catholic Church in Riverside, he was proud to provide his children with a high-quality Catholic education, both at St. Helen and later at Carroll High School. In addition to his children and grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, coworkers and friends, the family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:00am, at St. Helen Church, 605 Granville Place, Riverside. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of John with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

