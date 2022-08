MAURER, Stephen M.



Stephen M. Maurer formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly, August 11, 2022, at his home in Ludlow Falls, Ohio. A Memorial service will be held August 21, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill VFW #6557, 7578 Fenner Rd., Pleasant Hill, Ohio 45359 from 2 to 4 p.m.