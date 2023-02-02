MATTIX, Mark Chadwick



Age 86, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2023. He was born on September 28, 1936, to the late Charles P. and Hazel (Chadwick) Mattix in Dayton. Mark attended The Ohio State University before attending Wright State University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree. He was employed as an Analytical Chemist for GM for 21 years before he retired. He and his wife, Donna were long term members of Salem Church of God in Clayton, where he served as Treasurer for 17 years. Mark was an Amateur Radio enthusiast; he was a member of the Dayton Amateur Radio Association for more than 50 years, volunteered at HamVention, and previously was a part of Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS). In his younger years, Mark enjoyed photography and developing his own pictures. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years: Donna (Hill) Mattix, sons: Chadwick (Leslie) Mattix of Loveland, Bradley (Tina) Mattix of Batavia, grandchildren: Michael Mattix, Billy Masur, Carly Mattix, and Luke Mattix, great-grandchildren: Landon Masur, Joshua Masur, and Michael Mattix Jr., along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his sisters: Mary McCelland, Dorothy Mustaine, Ilene Haas, and Nevelyn Mattix. The family will be having a Memorial Service at 11:00 am, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Salem Church of God, (6500 Southway Rd #1, Clayton, OH 45315) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. A Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of his service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Salem Church of God. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com