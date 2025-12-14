Matti Seege

Seege, Matti A.



Matti A. Seege, age 74, of Englewood, OH, departed this life Saturday, December 5, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, December 20, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am.



