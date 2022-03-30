MATTHEWS, Marvine



Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Marvine was a Teacher for Dayton Public Schools, retiring after many years. She was a member of New Season Ministry and was a former member at Greater Galilee, where she served as the 1st President of the Usher Board. Marvine was preceded in death by her daughter, Geralda; her parents; 2 sisters and 8 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Alexander of Huber Heights; son and daughter-in-law, Julian and Emily Matthews of TX; sister, Edna Rosemary Lewis; grandchildren, Jamar Albritton, Julian II, Julianne Frye, Jaleigh Matthews, Jocelyn Moreth, and Javier Matthews; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at New Season Ministry, 5711 Shull Road with Rev. Kent O. Johnson officiating.



Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 12-Noon until service time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

