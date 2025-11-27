Matthew Horstman

Horstman, Matthew Gerald



Matthew Gerald Horstman, age 57 of Dayton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2025. He was born June 3, 1968 to the late Paul and Penny (Poeppelmeier) Horstman. He was preceded in death by his wife Crystal (Hanes) Horstman. Matt is survived by his daughters Jackie Brown Mothersole (Jake), Jordan Horstman (Levi) and Jessica Horstman, grandchildren Ivy Mae Mothersole, Joseph Mothersole and Anora Horstman. He is also survived by his sister Beth Morrisey (Tom) and his nephew Zachary Zugelder and niece Ashley Ripploh (Drew) and his great niece Lillian as well as his many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends and his dear friend Patrick Tuffey. He was a lifelong Daytonian educated at St. Charles, Alter and Wright State University. He was an avid sports fan. In his younger years you could rarely find him without a baseball or basketball in hand and he went on to play basketball at Alter and Wright State University. Over the past 5 years he worked at RTA as a driver where he formed many friendships, and he would often say how fulfilling it was. The opportunity to serve was a driving force in his life and as a driver he was able serve so many in the community that truly needed help. He was very passionate about this work and really felt a connection to the community. His greatest joys were his daughters and his grandchildren, and cutting the grass. GO BLUE!!! In lieu of flowers, donations in Matt's memory can be made to the House of Bread (9 Orth Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406). Family will greet friends on Sunday, November 30, 2025 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459). A Celebration of Life will begin at 4 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



