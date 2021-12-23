MATHIS, Lanny Lee



Age 85 passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Friday, December 17, 2021. Lanny was born in Caryville, Tennessee, to the late Guy and Edith (Shoun) Mathis. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert



Dalton Mathis, a daughter-in-law, Donna Eileen (Kline)



Mathis, and a wife, Vivian Mae Mathis. He was also joined in death on December 17th by a



son-in-law, Mark Allen



Cummings. Lanny was an avid traveler having visited all 50 states and the Holy Lands. He was a retiree of Delco Moraine with 20 years of service. Lanny is survived by: his wife, Irene Mathis, his children: Steve (Toni) Mathis, Terri (Dave) Walters, and Lynda Cummings, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his brother Dallas (Judy) Mathis, his sisters Gayle Bach and Lois (Andrew) Greene. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on



Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio 45459 with funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Entombment will



follow at Miami Valley Memory Garden Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Lanny's memory to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

