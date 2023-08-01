Mathews, Terry Neal



Terry Neal Mathews, age 78, of Enon, was finally relieved from being confined to a wheelchair, and walked through the pearly gates to meet his Lord and Savior on July 28, 2023. He was born on February 12, 1945 in Enterprise, Alabama, son of the late Orell and Jennie (Sellers) Mathews. Terry joined the United States Air Force in 1962 and dedicated 27 years to our Country before retiring in 1988 as a Chief Master Sergeant. He continued to work in civil service as a housing director at WPAFB and retired again in 2014. He was a Mason, member of the Eastern Star and loved being a member of the National Rd. Corvette Club. In addition, he and his wife have been members of the Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ for 23 years. Terry had many accomplishments in life, but the one he loved the most was being a grandpa. He adored his 2 grandchildren with all his heart and enjoyed going to all of their activities and cheering them on. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carol (Bacus) Mathews; son and daughter-in-law, Terry A. and Nikki Mathews; grandchildren, Simon and Harper; his aunt, Glennie Salter and many cousins, especially Don and Johnny. A memorial service to honor Terry's life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 12p.m. at Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:30pm until the time of service, and again following the service. He will be laid to rest at a later date at Radcliff Cemetery in Radcliff, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Greenon Local School District Band and the Greenon Swim Team by mailing to 210 S. Xenia St. Enon, OH 45323. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.







