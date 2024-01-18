MATHEWS, Anita Louise "Nita"



Age 83, of Dayton, OH, passed away on January 14, 2024. Funeral Service will be held 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 22, 2024 at MARANATHA CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 4501 Wolf Rd., with Bishop Truman Martin, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave.



