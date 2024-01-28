Matheson, Dennis



Age 81, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Dennis graduated from Beavercreek High School and worked for many years until he retired from Ferco Tech. He was a member of the Greater Dayton Corvette Club. In his free time, Dennis loved to work on home projects and could be found digital bowling at the Miamisburg Moose Club. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary (Constantine) Matheson; beloved wife, Linda; and sister, Linda McSwain. He is survived by his daughter, Abby Kuhn; and grandchildren, Connor, Zachary, and Josh Kuhn. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 1:00PM at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 1639 E Lytle Five Pts Rd, Centerville, OH 45458, where Dennis will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio in memory of Dennis. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



