MASTBAUM, Steven

MASTBAUM, Sr., Steven Robert



Steven Robert Mastbaum, Sr. "Steve", AKA John Henry Loveless to his cowboy friends, born May 3, 1942, died peacefully on October 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert J. Mastbaum and Ruby M. Mastbaum (Rose). We invite friends to join us for a casual get together to remember Steve on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 1:00 to 3:00pm at Victory Christian Church, (2275 S. Patterson Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45409). Cowboy dress is encouraged! Military honors will be presented at 1:00pm.