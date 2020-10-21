MASTBAUM, Joseph H.



Joseph H. Mastbaum, age 91, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Hospice of Dayton. Joe is



finally at peace after many years of a long fought battle of



illnesses. He was born to the late Herman and Dorothy



(Thurman) Mastbaum on September 24, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Linton and siblings, Robert, William and Vincent Mastbaum, Evelyn Steiner, Dorothy Smith and Mary McCarthy.



Joe is survived by loving wife of 71 years, Patricia; son, John (Libby) Mastbaum; grandchildren, Melissa (Joseph) Newlin, Tracy (Glen) Bowser, Sarah (Ryan) Donaldson, Holly Fissel; great-grandchildren, Johnathan (Jade), Dylan, Joshua and



Deven Bowser, Reagan and Preston Newlin, Reece and



Addison Donaldson, Isaac and Anna Fissel; along with many loving nieces and nephews.



Joe loved spending time at his second home at Indian Lake. He retired from DESC. After retirement, Joe, his wife and son were involved in real estate investments where they ran Third Bell Properties. Joe was a part of the Kettering Sister City Community.



Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 3:00-4:00 PM at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road., where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



To share a memory of Joe or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

