Mast, Joyce E.



Joyce E. Mast, 78, of Springfield, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Monday morning, July 21, 2025. She was born in Springfield on July 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Winston and Helen (Forshey) Caudill. Joyce was a faithful member of First Pentecostal Church. She will be fondly remembered as a factory worker, artist, poet and amazing cook. She is survived by her daughters, Candy J. (Mark) Wright of Springfield, Sandy (Ron) Storm of Omaha, Arkansas and Mandy (Joshua) Chrzanowski of Port Huron, Michigan; sister, Martha Clay of Arizona; grandchildren, Erica Hill, Shanda Skaggs, Rochelle Teets, Mark (Kristina) Teets, Johnathon Teets, Dennis Teets II, Timothy Chrzanowski, and Christa (Robert) Garcia; sixteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Richard Reno and Randy Reno; sister, Kay Paugh; and her beloved cat, Vester. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in Vale Cemetery (Directly across from Vale Rd. Church of Christ, 680 Vale Rd., Springfield). A gathering of family and friends will follow from 3-6 p.m. at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





