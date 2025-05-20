Massie, Steven R.



Massie, Steven R., 72 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025. He was born in Springfield on May 23, 1952 the son of Alva Robert and Dorothy Laverne (Codes) Massie. He retired from Navistar after 30 years of service. He was an avid animal lover, loved Ohio State football and was a steadfast democrat. Survivors include his wife, Rhonda K. (Bellows); four children, Josh Massie, Brooke McClary, Chad Sowards and Erin Cameron; two sisters, Dorothy Abshear and Linda Nichols; brother, Bob Massie and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, Steve preferred no services. Memorial donations may be made to the Clark County SPCA. Arrangements by Conroy Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com