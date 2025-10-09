Massie Slaughter

Slaughter (Nalls), Massie D.



passed September 30, 2025. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood OH. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.



