Massie, Mary

Mary Catherine Massie, 80, of Springfield, passed away May 16, 2024 at Villa Spring-field. She was born September 21, 1943 in Mechanicsburg, the daughter of Milton and Ar-lene (Barker) Fannin. Mary had retired from Tech II. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Massie on February 18, 2021; her parents; sister, Dixie Pence; five infant daughters; one infant brother; and her beloved cat, Callie. Survivors include her twin sis-ter, Margaret (Terry) Snyder; sister, Helen Atchinson; brothers, Donald and William Ed-ward Fannin; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Graveside ser-vices will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Fairview Cemetery in West Lib-erty, OH with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

