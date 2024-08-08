Massie, Lowell D. "Dave"



Lowell D. Massie "Dave", age 87 died Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Dave was a long-time resident of Dayton who worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 35 years. He was a graduate of Ohio University (1959) with a degree in electrical engineering. After retirement from the base, he worked for 11 years at Universal Technology Corporation (UTC) in Dayton, as a power and energy systems research consultant. His area of expertise was in the field of energy conversion, power component development, and electrical power systems for aircraft, spacecraft, ground power, high power, and trans-air vehicle power. Dave was the author of more then 100 papers and publications related to power and energy systems. He was the recipient of the 1994 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Aerospace Power Systems Award. The award was presented in recognition of over 30 years of achievement and leadership in the development of aerospace power technology that led to the successful application in aerospace systems. During the course of his 46 year career, he was a bench scientist, project engineer, advanced development program manager, a laboratory staff engineer, an independent consultant and a supervisory aerospace engineer. He is survived by a granddaughter, Alexis Anne Massie Lanter, and her mother, Ms. Laura Garcia (Lanter) of Beavercreek. Dave, who was born in Ironton, Ohio is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue King Massie, parents, Bernard and Della Massie, a brother, Dr. Dean F. Massie, a sister, Ms. Maridel Massie (Schaffer), and his son, Kevin L. Massie. Final Disposition by cremation and inurnment at David's Cemetery in Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com