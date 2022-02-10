MASSIE, David H.



89, of Springfield, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born December 28, 1932, in South Charleston, Ohio, the son of Homer H. and Chloe (Massie) Massie. He was a proud retired veteran of the United States Navy, where he served for 20 years, retiring in 1970. He then retired from Navistar after more than 20 years. He loved spending time with family, friends and former classmates from Southeastern High School. He is survived by two daughters, Karen (Jim) Robinson and Lori Cox; six grandchildren, Stacie, Amber (Nathan), Ashleigh (Tim), Tyler,



Courtney and Robert (Skye); 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Steven Morick; sister-in-law, Rose Massie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judy; and 9 siblings, Raymond, Ralph, Dick, Ed, Phyllis, Winnie, Bob, Reva and Mary. The family would like to thank Ohio Valley Hospice for their kind and exceptional care. David's funeral service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held on Monday,



February 21 at 2:30 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

