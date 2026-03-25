Marylou Sandlin

Sandlin (Maynard), Marylou



Marylou (Maynard-Lubbers) Sandlin born in Hamilton, Ohio, July 11, 1930 to the late Lee C. (Pete) and Grace (Brown) Maynard. She graduated from old Hamilton High School in 1948. She wed Lester Lubbers in 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1981. Early in their marriage Lester lost his eyesight, and for the next 25 years she was his constant companion as they raised their seven children. Prior to marriage she worked at Economy Pump, Wilmur's Department Store and Hamilton-Thomas Corporation. In later years she assisted Les in operating the District 8 DOT lunchroom in Lebanon under the Services for the Blind until ill health forced his retirement. She then worked for Johns-Metcalf Business Equipment. In 1982 she married Carl Sandlin, accepting nine devoted step children as her extended family. He preceded her in death in 1999. Her entire life harbored a love for singing and laughing or making others laugh. In Wilson Jr. High School she met Ann McDonald and Evelyn (Peachy) Howell with whom she formed the vocal trio "The Chimers" and were honored to be the first vocalists from Hamilton to appear on television, singing on WLW and WCPO in Cincinnati. Marylou was a charter member of the Harmonettes, wrote the script for their annual shows for 25 years and was in several barbershop quartets- MisPhits, Accidentals and more. Marylou thanked God daily for her faith, family and friends. Her later years were enhanced with the companionship of a former childhood friend and neighbor, Fred Steele who she shared laughs and travels until his death in 2015. She treasured her monthly luncheons with "her gang" from high school until they were down from 32 to 2. Her stroke in 2017 left her mobility compromised and for seven years her devoted daughter, Beth, tended to all her needs. A special thank you to her faithful friends from Immanuel Lutheran Church, "the card girls" for their Sunday and Tuesday card playing visits. Marylou passed peacefully on Saturday March 21, 2026. Those left to mourn her passing are her 5 children: Anne Marie McManus, Beth Swetland, Joe Lubbers (Patty), Tim Lubbers (Melissa), Todd Lubbers (Chelsea), Rhoda Johnson (like-a-daughter), 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, sister-in-law Beverly Maynard, special niece Phyllis Maynard, nephews Michael Maynard and Jeffrey Maynard; step children: Martha Lou (Tommy)Butler, Karen Snyder, Lucille (Ron) Arlinghaus, Robert Sandlin, Carol Dearth, Sylvia Buchenau (Ski), Paula Seymour and Brenda Sandlin and many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sons Nick and Ray Lubbers, sister Dorothy Maynard, brother Richard Maynard, step daughter Beverly Grant. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday March 28, 2026 from 9:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Larry Rodencal officiating. Burial to follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



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