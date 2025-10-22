Mary Sparks

SPARKS, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Sparks, age 99, passed peacefully at her home in Beavercreek Township, Ohio on October 18, 2025. Born in Dark County, OH, she spent her early adult years as a hairdresser. After marrying and then giving birth to her daughter, she devoted her life to her family, being a loving wife and mother. She lived a joyful life caring deeply for her family and friends. Always cheerful with a wonderful laugh, she will be remembered as an aunt, Sister-in-Law, and friend, who approached life with excitement, gratitude, and contentment. Her character, actions and love serve as an inspiration to all who knew her. She, her husband and daughter were active members of St. Luke Catholic Church, Beavercreek, OH, and she continued her faith and commitment to the church until her passing. She is preceded in death by her father John J. Harney and mother Sarah Loure Harney, spouse Raymond Sparks, daughter Cynthia Sparks, sisters Carol Jean Bogard and Patricia Newbauer, nephew Mark Bogard, and niece Joan Newbauer-Smith, and sister-in-law Mary Leaf. She is survived by her nieces Karen Kilburn of New Carlisle, OH, Bridget (Craig) Jenkinson of Greenville, OH, Theresa (Tom) Henry of Lexington, SC, Rebecca (Wayne) Maxwell of Dayton, OH, and sisters-in-law Barbara Nickell of Tipp City, OH and Patricia Foster of Newark, OH, and other extended family members. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 11:00 – 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park in Dayton, OH.



