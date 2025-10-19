Henz (Finke), Mary Ann



Henz, Mary Ann (Finke) age 102 of Kettering passed away Monday, October 13, 2025.



Mary Ann was a lifelong resident of the greater Dayton area. She was a graduate of the University of Dayton with a degree in education, and a Golden Flyer. Mary Ann was a member of the Christ Child Society for 85 years serving as president from 1960-1962. She was a long-time member of the Holy Angels Choir. As a master gardener she worked as a volunteer at the Cox Arboretum for many years. Mary Ann and her husband Ed loved traveling and were avid hikers. Above all else, her love of family and friends superseded all.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her son, Edward C. Henz, Jr.; two sons-in-law, Tom Sabo and Jim Coyle; Parents, Harry and Hildegarde Finke; Sisters, Dorothy Westbrook, Ruth (Peter) King, Martha (Robert) Faulhaber, Janet Russell; Brothers, Harry (Pat) Finke, Jack (Mary Kay) Finke, Robert (Fran) Finke, R. Peter (Judith) Finke; Brother-in-law, J. Robert Schiller.



She is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Susan Sabo, Mimi Coyle, Amy (David) Molnar; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas G. (Susan) Henz; a sister, Sue Schiller; Sister-in-laws, Carol Finke, Sue Finke; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ Child Society of Dayton, The Harry F. Finke, Sr. and Hildegarde Finke Memorial Scholarship at the University of Dayton, or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



