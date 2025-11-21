Mary Hecht

Hecht (Benner), Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen Hecht, age 90, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on November 18, 2025, one day shy of her 70th wedding anniversary. She was born on August 24, 1935, to the late Dollie M. and Arnold Benner. Mary retired after 22 years as a cook in the cafeteria at Mark Twain Elementary School. All the kids at school knew her and called her "Nana". Mary is survived by her loving husband, Albert M. Hecht; children, Connie S. Hecht, Michael A. (Belinda) Hecht, Mary Ann Hecht, Martin J. Hecht, Teresa A. (Steve) Woodruff; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dollie Mae Russell; and her beloved cats, Mr. Kitt & Bootsie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph A. Hecht; siblings, Arnold (Geneva) Benner, Charles J. Benner, Evelyn (James) Allen Eagle, Lawrence E. (Sue) Benner. A viewing will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will be at 11:30 AM Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the funeral home. Final resting place at Our Lady of Good Hope Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



