Mary Harrah

Harrah, Mary "Kay", 72, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Kay was born June 20, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John R. and Barbara L. (Eagen) Bowman. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed working in the yard. But most of all, she enjoyed being a nana and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Rand Harrah; one son, Jarrod (Angie) Harrah; four grandchildren, Lauren (Keith), Emily (Trevoir), Jenna (Brent) and Megan; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, John (Mary) Bowman and Mark (Marilyn) Bowman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jason. A private graveside service will be held at Garlough Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



