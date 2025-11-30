Mary Dennis

Dennis (Gebhart), Mary Louise



Mary Louise Dennis, 93, of Perrysburg, OH, formerly Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. She was born on October 22, 1932, in Dayton, OH to the late Ralph B. and Mary E. (Eckhart) Gebhart. Mary enjoyed a career as a receiving clerk at Sears at the Dayton Mall from 1970 until her retirement in the mid-1990s. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church Miamisburg and volunteered there. Mary led bingo and volunteered at several nursing homes, including Kingston of Miamisburg. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph B. Gebhart in 1983; mother, Mary E. (Eckhart) Gebhart in 1989; her husband, James F. Dennis, in December of 1999; and two brothers, Dr. Ralph Gebhart of Washington Court House in 2007, and George Gebhart of Cape Elizabeth, ME in 2023. Left to cherish Mary's memory are her son, James F. Dennis Jr. of Toledo, OH; and grandson, Phillip Dennis of Lexington, NE. At Mary's request, a private graveside service officiated by Pastor Sandra Dennis-Greenberg will be held at her final resting place, Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



