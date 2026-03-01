Mary Bishop

Bishop, Mary



Mary Rachel Bishop age 88 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. She was born the daughter of John & Grace (Whitington) Maxwell on July 28, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1955. After being employed in the automobile industry for many years, she worked for Sayre and Northside Appliance stores. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Survivors include daughters Debra (Michael) Parmley of Tennessee & Kimberly (Robert) Lear of Alabama; grandchildren Wayne (Alisha) & Joshua Parmley, Jeremiaha Engle & Maggie Lear; great grandchildren River, Vivianne & Willow Parmley; sister Martha (Harvey) Beahm; nieces Jennifer (Doug) Green & Julie (Brian) Blankenship; along with many special friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years John in 2014 & brother John David Maxwell. At her request there will be no services. Arrangements in care of RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME.





