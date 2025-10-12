Mary Beverly

Beverly, Mary Elizabeth "Liz"



Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Beverly, 81, of Springfield, passed away October 9, 2025 at her home. She was born October 28, 1943 in Springfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter Perry. Liz was a loving wife to William E. "Bud" Beverly. In addition to Bud, she is survived by sons, Chris Beverly and Michael (Marta) Beverly; daughter, Cynthia Beverly; daughter-in-law, Amy Beverly; grandsons, Jordan and Caleb Beverly; granddaughter, Lauren Dorsey; great-granddaughter, Iyanna Black; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Tony Beverly. Per Liz's wishes, no services are to be held. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



