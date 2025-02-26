Marx, Jane



Jane Schafer Marx, age 90, of Clayton, passed away on February 22, 2025. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 3, 1934. Jane was a long-time member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was very active within the church where she was head of the widows club. While living in Clayton, she was very close with her neighborhood friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family members and friends. Jane is survived by her Children: Angela (Gary) Pilgrim, Fred (Jane) Marx Jr., Patricia (Cliff) Deitering, Tom Marx, and Chris (Pam) Marx; Grandchildren: Natalie (Bryan), Emily (Andy), Blake (Stephanie), Renee, Adrianne (Frank), Rachel, Hannah, Louis, Thomas, Andersen, Christopher, Madaline, and Schafer; 11 Great Grandchildren; along with family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of nearly 60 years: Frederick A. Marx Sr. and Mother: Irene Schafer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 am on Friday, February 28, 2025, at St Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd, Englewood) Inurnment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 5:00  7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (922 W Riverview Ave, Dayton, Oh 45402) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



