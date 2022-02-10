MARTZ, Dorothy K. "Dot"



98, of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully passed away on February 3rd at Hospice of Dayton.



Dorothy Martz was born in 1923, in Detroit, MI. She was adopted by Bertis and Lina McCullough. Dorothy worked for Dayton Power and Light for many years before making the decision to be a homemaker. She loved being in nature, bird watching, and taking many walks at Cox Arboretum. She



enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns. Although, she did have a pretty big crush on Tom Brady. She learned to drive in her 70's and loved to go shopping to buy anything sparkly. Dorothy was active in her church and enjoyed playing the handbells. To celebrate her 90th birthday, she went ziplining! Dorothy was a mother, a grandmother and a friend to many who loved her. She will be dearly missed. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Bertis and Lina McCullough, her beloved husband William Martz, and her infant daughter Cheryl Ann Martz. She is



survived by her daughter Paula Poulos, son-in-law Dan Poulos, granddaughter Steph Poulos, grandson Matt Poulos, great-grandcat Minerva, and great-granddog Penny Lane. Memorial contributions may be made to Five Rivers Metro Parks Foundation-Cox Arboretum, or to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on Munger Rd. Services have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont.

