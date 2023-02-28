MARTS, Annette

MARTS (nee Wesley),



Annette



Of Beavercreek, was born on December 9, 1943, in Milwaukee, WI, to Lawrence and Geraldine Wesley. She died peacefully on February 22, 2023, at The Hospice of Dayton, with her family by her side. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Brian (2022), and her baby sister, Kathleen (1952), her first husband. David Bender (2009) and her second husband, James Marts (2019). She is survived by her daughters, Janet Dickens (Valerie Fasimpaur), Allison French (Ty), and Kateri Saettel (Steven), as well as her grandchildren, Kathleen Waits (Christopher), Brian Saettel, Nicholas Saettel (Amber) and Adam French, as well as her great-grandson, Shane Saettel. She is also survived by her cockatiels, Crash, Flash, and Freedom, and her beloved beagle, Shiloh.



Annette was a 1962 graduate of Colonel White High School, Dayton, OH, and the Miami Valley School of Practical Nursing. She worked at Miami Valley Hospital as an LPN until 1969. She was a talented cake decorator, caricature artist, and a beloved Campfire BlueBird leader, while her children were young. She was a mentor for many young girls. In 1977, she returned to work as an LPN while attending Kettering College of Medical Arts. In 1982, she earned her AAS, RN and worked as the charge nurse in the cardiothoracic step-down unit until her retirement from Kettering Hospital in 2001. After retiring, she and Jim bought a second property in Las Vegas, NV, where they enjoyed a lot of great entertainment and eating at the buffets, returning to Beavercreek, OH, for the summers and holidays. They also enjoyed world travel, especially their many trips to Germany and Austria. Annette was a longtime member of Beaver United Church of Christ in Beavercreek, OH.



The family would like to thank Dr. A. Patrick Jonas, the staff at The Hospice of Dayton, her special niece, Gina Epstein, and her good friend and neighbor, Annette Swiderski, for their care during her final months, as well as the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45434 on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 230pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette's name may be made to The Charlie Brown Bird Rescue, C/O Sugarcreek Bird Farm 108 S. Main St, Bellbrook, OH 45305.

