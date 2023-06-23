Martin, Todd Jermaine



Todd Jermaine Martin, age 50, departed for paradise on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Duke University Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was the son of Marva "Cookie" Martin and the late Rodney "Big Jim" Arnold. Todd was a 1991 Middletown High School graduate. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 24, 2023 followed by Celebration of His Life Service at 12 noon at United Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Avenue, Middletown, Ohio. Rev. Kendall C. Wright, officiating. Professional care entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



