Martin, Susan J.



Age 86, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on April 25, 2023. She was born November 11, 1936 in Breathitt County, Kentucky. On August 22, 1959, she married Richard (Dick) Martin, beginning their wonderful journey together for 52 years. Susan was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Dick Martin and her beloved daughter, Nicole Martin. She was also proceeded in death by her father Charlie Turner and her mother, Alice Turner, her brother and sisters, Nella (Jim) Harbin, Luther (Emma) Turner, Gladys Morgan, Nancy Smallridge, Sally (Laughton) Risner, and Hallie (Jim) Pickering. Susan leaves behind two children: Ric Martin and Alisa Johnson; seven grandchildren: Peyton Johnson, Bryce Johnson, Ricky Martin, Faith Martin, Lucas Martin, Tyler Martin and Max Martin. She also leaves behind one sister: Margie (Ed) Mayer and one brother: James (Maxine) Turner, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Susan graduated from Hamilton High School and worked for General Electric in Evendale, Ohio. She assisted her husband with the administration and financial duties of the businesses they owned. She enjoyed bowling with her sisters and serving as the President of their bowling league for many years. She loved travelling with her husband, family and friends. She organized annual family reunions, family holiday gatherings and many family trips to Gatlinburg. She was loved and cared for by her staff at Fairfield Place, where she made many new friends. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. The family has requested In Lieu of flowers that you may donate to the Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/ Funeral will be held at Avance Funeral Home at 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield OH 45014 on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 11:30am, with visitation beginning at 10:00am. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio immediately following the funeral.

