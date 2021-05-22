journal-news logo
MARTIN, Sheila

MARTIN, Sheila Everidge

Age 77, formerly of Middletown and Fairfield, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Close to Home where she had resided for three years. She was born April 15, 1944, in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1959. She was the manager of the Secretaries in Engineering for AT&T for 26 years, retiring in 1991. Sheila was a member of the Fairfield Park Board, Chairperson of the Cincinnati Flower and Garden Show for three years, and won the First Volunteer of the Year Award in Fairfield in 1996. Preceding her in death were her parents, Garland and Esba (Amburgey) Everidge; and one sister, Norma Hassler. She is survived by two children, Anthony L. Martin and Angela D. (Rodney) McLaughlin; two granddaughters, Kara and Kailey; two sisters, Betty Taulbee and Brenda (Pastor Darrell) Gabbard. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio, at 1:00 p.m. with her brother-in-law, Pastor Darrell Gabbard, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to www.togetherwerise.org, an organization that helps foster children. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.

