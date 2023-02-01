MARTIN, Sharon E.



Age 76, of Middletown, Ohio, (formerly of Trenton), passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Grandview Medical Center of Kettering where she had been a patient for one day. She was born August 22, 1946, and graduated from Edgewood High School Class of 1965. Sharon loved listening to music and enjoyed cooking. Preceding her in death were her parents, Carey and Ruth (Mehl) Martin; one brother, Jim Martin; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Martin. She is survived by five cousins, Barbara (Mehl) Millson and Carla Preston (Guardians to Sharon); cousins, Tom Mehl, Bill Mehl, Rex Mehl and Becky Duff; and extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, February 6, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Hickory Flat Cemetery, near Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

