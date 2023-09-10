Martin (Elliott), Sally A.



Martin, Sally A., 82, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023 due to her failing health. Sally was born March 24, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Leroy and Irene (Leffue) Elliott. Sally worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 35 years. After retiring, she loved working for Elder Beerman, Macy's and Sears, and was a talented holiday decorator. But most importantly, she survived cancer throughout her life. Survivors include one son, Matthew (Stacey) Martin; former husband, Donald Martin; three sisters, Peggy (James) Bridgett, Susie (Raleigh) Mitchell and Cindy (Richard) Rhodes; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy (Norman) Grube and Barbara (Newt) Hansell. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to any cancer society or the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



