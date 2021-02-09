MARTIN, Phillip

MARTIN, Philip A.



Philip A. Martin, 86, passed away February 5, 2021, after battling cancer. He was born June 26, 1934, near Urbana, Ohio, to John H. and Helen I. (Huffman) Martin. He graduated from DeGraff High School in 1952. Phil was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army and enjoyed traveling to nearby countries. He



retired from Kelsey-Hays SPECO after 29 years in 1991 then worked for Murray Black for 4 years. Phil loved being outside and was known for his handy-man skills. Phil is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert. Phil is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara A. (Tehan) Martin; their children: Sandra (Joe)



Walker, Steve (Carla Huff), Dale, and Brian (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren: Daniel and Sarah Walker, Ashley (Jovan) Frank, and Johnathan and Christopher Martin; great-grandchildren Aurora, Wessley, and Zander Frank; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friend and neighbor, Rebecca Johnston. Funeral services will be held at 1:00, Thursday, February 11, with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating; visitation will be one hour prior to service at Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to St. Bernard Church. Masks will be required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Services may be viewed via Facebook live from the funeral home Facebook page.

