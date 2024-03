Martin, Penny



Penny Martin, age 92 of Kettering, passed peacefully Monday, March 18, 2024. She was born January 6, 1932 in Martinsville, Ohio. Penny is survived by her daughter, Mindy McNutt and granddaughter, Alexis McNutt. She is preceded in death by Ray McNutt and Dale Martin. Services will be held privately. www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com